Why not earn your GAISCE Award at Home - Louise Cantillon

Many young people now find themselves at home during the Covid-19 situation. Frustrated at the lack freedom and missing schools pals and projects.

Annually thousands of TY and junior students take part in “Gaisce’ at school - aka - The President’s Award.

Gaisce – is a self-development programme for young people in Ireland between the ages of 15 and 25. There are three awards: bronze, silver and gold each achieved by participating in several activities for a certain period of time. The word Gaisce means great achievement. If you achieve an award you get a special medal, a certificate signed by the President and a lapel pin.

The good news for young people across the country is, the team at Gaisce have been thinking about how you can continue with – or even start– your Gaisce Award. They have launched an initiative called ‘Gaisce At Home’ or ‘Gaisce Sa Bhaile’.

Doing Gaisce is a great way to stay active, improve a skill and help in your community (whilst following current restrictions of course). The three challenge areas are: Community involvement, Physical recreation and Personal skills

It’s not going to be too difficult to think up a skill or physical activity you can undertake whilst at home, and your community actioncan be at home or ‘from home’ too, so find out what you can volunteer to help with. (Check out gasice.ie for more)

Everyone can play their part in getting through this challenging time and promoting active citizenship. Ask family members for ideas on what you can do for an hour a week in the various challenges at home. If you’re already registered, you may need to change the activities you’ve been doing towards your Gaisce, to ones that are possible to do in or from home.

The campaign seeks to support and encourage the 18,000 young people already involved in the Award to find alternative activities they can achieve at home by sharing suitable and safe ideas online using the hashtags #GaisceAtHome and #GaisceSaBhaile.

As part of the campaign, Gaisce is welcoming young people aged 15-25 who are interested in signing up for the Award to contact home@gaisce.ie. Parents or guardians who wish to support a young person to achieve a Gaisce Award at home can also get in touch. Go n’eírí libh!