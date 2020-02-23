Love Island: Couple set to be crowned as final arrives

Sponsored by Sarsfield Credit Union

It’s the Love Island final and tonight Laura Whitmore will crown one couple the winners.

Demi and Luke M, Jess and Ched, Paige and Finn and Siânnise and Luke T, and all stand to be named the series six champions, having won the hearts not just of each other but of viewers, too.

In a live final, set in the stunning Cape Town Villa, fans will be able to watch back highlights of each of the four finalists’ journeys, best bits of the series and of course, the final prom night and their heartfelt declarations of love.

Ahead of the prom the couples are tasked with learning the Tango. And after some pampering, it’s time for both the boys and girls to don their finest evening wear.

And as each couple reads out their declarations to each other, it seems we might just be about to hear those three little words said by someone new.

With a live audience in the Villa each couple will be interviewed by Laura. And for the final winning couple, there’ll be one more decision to make about that £50,000 cash prize.