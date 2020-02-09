Love Island: Sean Paul enters the villa

Sponsored by Sarsfield Credit Union

Shaughna and Molly are on a girl date discussing Callum.

Molly asks Shaughna about how she felt seeing Callum return from Casa Amor with her: “Was it a shock?”

Shaughna replies: “No it wasn’t, I’ll be honest. But obviously there was a part of me that hoped I’d be wrong.”

She adds: “I think he used me until something better came along. I don’t think he was genuine with me once.

“He mentioned every day how easy it was with each other. He sold me a dream and I definitely bought it. It would be weird if I wasn’t upset.”

Molly admits: “It’s hard to listen to how he was with you and not have your doubts as well.”

Later Molly admits in the Beach Hut: “Slight little alarm bells started ringing. I’m going to be a bit wary about him. I’m not going to think he’s going to be the perfect person as he might do the exact same thing when another girl walks through the door.”

Feeling like she’s been lied to, Shaughna says: “I’ll be nominating this kid for a Bafta as soon as I’m out of here. I’ll vote for him as well.”





CALLUM AND SHAUGHNA SPEAK

Later Callum tells Shaughna: “I know you’re hurt and it’s not nice to see. I don’t want to see you upset. Someone said that you feel like my feelings over the last three weeks haven’t been genuine. The thing is with me, everything I’ve said to you is not a lie. If I’d wanted to play it safe I would have stayed with you, but I wouldn’t have been true to myself. I just don’t want you to feel like everything I said was a lie, because it’s not.”

Shaughna replies: “I think you are a liar.”

Callum insists: “Nothing I’ve said in the past three weeks has been a lie. Let’s get that straight, because I’ve not come in here to play a game.”

Shaughna says: “Molly said to me today that I know one Callum and she knows another.”

Callum replies: “This is what you’re taking out of context, the way I was with you, I thought I’d give it time. That’s what’s made my decision. The way I am with you and the way I was with Molly, that’s clarified for me it wasn’t working.”

Shaughna: “I’m really glad you’ve got clarity. You knew coming back, you knew for a fact that I wouldn’t be standing down there with anyone else.”

Shaughna walks away from Callum with a shocked Molly watching on.

As Callum insists he wants the pair to be friends, will they be able to put this behind them?





NATALIA CONFESSES HER FEELINGS ABOUT LUKE M

Gathering the Casa Amor girls around the fire pit, Natalia discusses how she’s really feeling about Luke M.

Natalia says: “I woke up this morning and I just felt a little bit different. He kept coming up to me and trying to talk to me and I felt like I don’t really want you to talk to me right now.”

The girls ask, ‘have you got the ick?’

Natalia admits: “I do like him but I don’t feel any sexual chemistry whatsoever. I’ve been stressing about it all day.”

After she’s encouraged to speak to Luke M, will this be the end of them as a romantic couple?





THE HIDEAWAY IS OPEN...

Finn receives a text alerting the Islanders that there’s a treat in store for one couple.

The text reads: “Islanders, The Hideaway is open and you must choose one lucky couple to spend the night alone #pillowtalk #sleepingscheating”

As it’s decided by the Islanders that Luke T and Siânnise get to go in, Luke T admits: “I’m absolutely buzzing to spend the night alone with Siânnise in the hideaway.”

As she gets ready, iânnise says: “Girls, I need to look a 10/10.”

How will their first night alone go?





SEAN PAUL ENTERS THE VILLA TO HOST A VIP SPOTIFY FIRE PARTY

The next day Shaughna gets a text with some exciting news.

It reads: “Islanders, it’s time to get busy… because tonight the villa will host a special VIP performance at the Spotify Fire Party! #gimmiethelight #webeburnin

And as they party with Sean Paul the Islanders can’t believe their luck.

Demi laughs: “Can you believe Sean Paul is in our back garden?”

Nas admits: “That’s the most surreal experience seeing Sean Paul in the flesh, right in front of me, live, performing!”

Who will have the best moves on the dancefloor?





FINN HAS A QUESTION ON HIS MIND

Amid the partying it seems Finn has a question on his mind.

And as Luke M finds him crafting a speech on his phone, what could Finn be planning for the end of the evening?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One