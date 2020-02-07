Love Island: Molly and Shaughna go on a day out to talk

Sponsored by Sarsfield Credit Union

Picking up from the end of last night’s episode of Love Island host Laura Whitmore welcomes Callum and Molly into the Main Villa.

Laura says: “Callum, you can see in front of you, Shaughna decided to stay loyal to you.”

Callum replies: “Obviously it’s not nice coming back to this. It’s a bit intense. But at the end of the day, I’ve gone with what I thought was the right decision, I’ve gone with my heart.

“I went to Casa Amor, I had a chance to speak to Molly, it brought out a side to me I didn’t think I had. The way I felt about her after 2/3 days just clarified it to be honest. Not to say anything against Shaughna, I wasn’t unhappy with her, it’s just that this has been a sign for me that something has been missing and I think I’ve found it with Molly.”

Laura asks: “Are you happy with your decision?”

Callum replies: “Yes.”

Shaughna says: “I’m happy for Callum. I should have never trusted a scaffolder anyway.”

Asked by Laura if there’s anything she’d like to say, Shaughna replies: “Congrats, hun.”

Asked how she’s feeling, Molly says: “Obviously it’s horrendous to have to upset another person in the villa, so I do apologise about that.”

Sitting back down single at the fire pit, Luke T asks Shaughna: “Do you want a cuddle?”

Shaughna replies: “Yes. Oh my god.”

Laura tells the gathered Islanders, including Jade and Jamie from the Casa Amor Villa: “OK Islanders, that is the recoupling complete. Alexi, Biggs, George and Josh, unfortunately you haven’t been picked and your journey on Love Island is over. We also had two lovely girls from Casa Amor who weren’t picked – Jade and Jamie. Unfortunately as the six of you weren’t picked in the recoupling, your time here on Love Island is over. You can now say your goodbyes.”

Callum asks Shaughna to go for a chat. But what will he say and will Shaughna want to listen?

MIKE AND JESS/ NAS AND DEMI DISCUSS THE RECOUPLING

After each deciding to recouple, Mike and Jess discuss their decisions.

Mike says: “For me personally it was one of them ones where I had to follow my gut and I had to follow my heart. We didn’t really have enough time to progress anything, build up a stronger understanding – clearly because you said I wasn’t trustworthy…”

Jess adds: “From the moment we realised it was Casa Amor, I knew 100% [you were] bringing back another girl.”

Meanwhile, after Nas returned with Eva, he tells Demi: “This probably won’t mean much to you, but when I was with Eva, I was like listen, there’s certain boundaries I have to set. I didn’t want to kiss her outside of the context of a game for example. We can hug or cuddle but I don’t want to go any further, but it wouldn’t feel right to me. Sounds a bit soppy but I felt like I did owe you that much.”

Demi admits: “I feel sad because I feel like my time with you was robbed. I feel like I only just started with you and it’s just been taken away from me now. I’m going to wake up tomorrow and you’re going to make her breakfast at the bar and I’m going to be crying in the corner…”

Will Demi step to one side, or continue to make her feelings known?

PAIGE AND FINN/ SIANNISE AND LUKE T REUNITE

Having opted to stay loyal to each other, Finn and Paige discuss what this means for them.

Finn says: “I came in here trying to find someone. I didn’t think I’d find someone like you. And I’m being proper soppy here, so I’m going to slow down a bit. First night, I just thought I’m going to 100% stay outside. I thought I owed that to our situation. I just knew within the first day, my head isn’t going to turn. It was hard, because I genuinely didn’t know what you were going to do. If I’d returned and you’d been with someone, I’d be gutted, I genuinely don’t think I’d be able to stay here. When I did come in here and you were single, it was like oh my god, honestly.”

Paige: “I’m so happy.”

Finn: “I have said to the boys, if I was to come in here and you were single, it would be a big step in progressing with you. I’m very happy to be back.”

Are the duo heading towards being an official couple?

Meanwhile, Siânnise and Luke T catch up, with Siannise admitting: “The whole time I was just thinking of you. That’s how I knew. There wasn’t one boy where I thought, oh… I was just like, I want Luke here.”

Siânnise adds: “I did miss you so much.”

Luke T replies: “Same.”

But could there still be some awkward conversations as Siânnise asks him where he slept…

SHAUGHNA TALKS TO THE BOYS ABOUT CALLUM’S CASA AMOR TIME

As the girls rally around Shaughna, she asks the boys about Callum’s time in Casa Amor.

Finn admits: “All of us boys said it, Callum and yourself had something, and I thought it was very strong. I do think he has been quite different in Casa Amor. He seemed like he got more affectionate. I don’t know if she bought that out of him or if he’s been keeping that back.”

Mike adds: “As soon as we got to Casa Amor. Callum completely transformed himself into a whole different person.”

Luke T says: “It was a hard decision for him.”

In the Beach Hut Shaughna admits: “To know that he was so much happier without me is not a nice feeling at all. It’s hard not to take it personally.”

MOLLY AND SHAUGHNA GO ON DAY OUT TO TALK

Later in the day Callum admits to the boys: “My happiness has come at the cost of making someone else upset.”

And then Shaughna receives a text inviting her and Molly to go for a chat to talk about the situation.

As the pair arrive, Molly confesses: “This is awkward, isn’t it…”

Will they clear the air?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One