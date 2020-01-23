Connagh and Rebecca get hitched in Vegas challenge

CONNAGH and Rebecca are feeling giddy about their kiss on tonight’s Love Island, but the lads make it clear Connagh needs to update Siânnise sooner rather than later.

It comes after Siânnise made her move on Connagh yesterday.

Finn says: “I think do it as soon as, so she doesn’t hear if from someone else. I think that’s the best way forward.”

Connagh admits: “I’m trying to think of the best way of going about it.”

In the Beach Hut Connagh admits: “It’s never nice to tell someone that potentially does like you, ‘Oh by the way I have just sort of kissed someone else’. That’s not going to be nice to hear. The last thing I want to do is lead her on and not be truthful with her.”

So Connagh asks Siânnise for a chat at the bar and says of Rebecca: “She’s pretty much made it clear that she does like me. And I did say I’m quite attracted to her as well. I want to tell you and not be dishonest with you.”

Siânnise replies: “I’m glad you’ve come to talk to me and be honest.”

Connagh admits: “I don’t want you to feel how I was with Sophie, not knowing.”

Siânnise says: “I’m glad you’re getting on well with Rebecca and that’s absolutely fine. I’m glad you’ve told me. I appreciate that.”

Connagh adds: “One other thing I do want to tell you, because I don’t want you to hear it from anyone else, we did share a little kiss.”

Siânnise responds: “Oh OK. You’re entitled to get to know who you want to get to know. And if you feel you’ve got a connection with Rebecca then honestly go for it and I wish you all the best. Thanks for being honest.”

Connagh says: “You don’t deserve to be lied to, you’re a lovely girl.”

After the chat in the Beach Hut, Siânnise says: “He did this to me literally last week and he’s done it to me again. Have I got mug written on my forehead? But if you are going to keep doing this to me, I don’t want to bother with you anyway, so your loss hun.”

‘LADS VEGAS’ CHALLENGE SEES ISLANDERS GET HITCHED

In today’s challenge the Islanders head to ‘Lads Vegas’ where everything that happens there definitely doesn’t stay there.

Kitted out in Elvis costumes, the boys dance their way over to the roulette wheel to perform for the girls as they shower them with money, which they need to try and catch. Then it’s onto the show of strength machine before they select their chosen bride-to-be for a ‘Lads Vegas’ wedding… that’s if they can actually get up the slippery slide and reach the chapel.

Rebecca laughs: “My first proper challenge and I’m getting ‘wifed off’ already…”

Connagh teases: “A kiss last night and I had to put a ring on it this morning!”

Leanne jokes: “Yesterday I had a chat with Mike, let’s just take this slow, and then we’re getting married today.”

It’s up to the girls to choose their winner - so who will impress the most?

NEW BOYS HEAD INTO THE VILLA AND TAKE TWO GIRLS ON DATES

With news that two new boys are heading into the Villa, the girls learn they will host a welcome drinks party - and some are looking forward to it more than others.

As Shaughna yells: “Siânnise - it’s operation get you a man!”

Rebecca admits: “I really like Connagh, but that’s not going to stop me getting to know two new boys.”

Connagh says in the Beach Hut: “This is what I’ve been dreading a bit – it’ll be interesting to see how I handle it.”

And as the boys watch on from the top deck of the Villa later that evening, Mike asks: “Has anyone actually had concrete reassurance [from their girls?]”

Connor replies: “No…”

Meanwhile, the girls are describing their ideal new boys to walk in, with Siânnise saying: “I want someone with a bit of swag!”

Jess says: “I just want someone tall, with darker features… I’m really excited.”

As Luke T and Luke M enter Siânnise admits her “heart is racing” while Connagh - who is looking on - admits “this is torture”.

Keen to get straight to the point, as the Islanders all gather around the fire pit, Luke T asks who is coupled up with whom. And as Finn’s answer doesn’t quite hit the right note for Paige, could there be trouble brewing?

And the night’s not over yet as both Lukes learn the public have been voting for them to go on dates. So who has the public chosen and are any of the couples about to be tested…?