Love Island: Bombshell Rebecca gets to know the boys

Bombshell Rebecca sets about getting to know the boys on tonight’s Love Island, admitting she’s not going to hold back.

Speaking in the beach hut she says: “I’ve come in here to find someone. I’ve not come in here to mess about. I’m ready to go in there and step on people’s toes.”

Callum’s raised heart rate in last night’s dance challenge earns him a date with Rebecca in the hideaway.

He tells Rebecca: “You took me by surprise to be fair. My heart rate went right up. I was shaking honestly.”

Rebecca asks: “What did I do?”

Callum: “Give me a kiss on the cheek. I wasn’t complaining. I was happy.”

As the date goes on, Rebecca tells Callum: “I am planning on taking at least one of their men. You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone.”

In the beach hut, Shaughna says: “I’m obviously not feeling too great about Callum going on a date.”

She later adds: “Rebecca didn’t choose him – his heart chose her.”

And to Mike, Shaughna admits: “She’s stunning. She has the hair of a goddess… let’s hope for the best, prepare for the worst.”

Connor also has a date with Rebecca in the hideaway.

He says of her entrance into the villa: “You were very confident.”

Rebecca says: “I felt all these eyes on me!”

Speaking to the boys afterwards, Connor shares his first impressions of Rebecca: “She’s down to earth, funny, chilled out, fit… she’s proper confident.”

SHAUGHNA PULLS REBECCA FOR A CHAT

As Rebecca continues to get to know Callum around the Villa, Shaughna - who is coupled up with him - pulls her for a chat on the day beds.

Shaughna admits: “I’m a little bit stressed. I think I’d be weird if I wasn’t stressed over it… You do you, but don’t leave me in the dark.”

Rebecca replies: “I’m with you on that. See what happens… I don’t think I’d go for a guy if I didn’t think they liked me. I can’t help who I’m going to like. I can’t help the way that I’m going to feel.”

Shaughna says: “I’m a very open book and as long as I get that back, we’re cool.”

Rebecca replies: “I know I’m not giving a lot away at the minute, but it’s day one for me.”

Getting to know Connagh later, Rebecca remains mysterious: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.”

She adds: “I feel like they’re threatened, absolutely.”

Connagh replies: “I don’t blame them.”

Rebecca says: “I’m not scared in the slightest. I’ve got to do what I need to do.”

ISLANDERS PLAY A GAME OF DARES

In the evening, the Islanders gather around the fire pit to play a game of dares.

They must pass a card between them using only their mouths. If you drop the card, you do a dare.

One Islander must lick another from their lips to their toes… but most interestingly for the Islanders is when Rebecca is dared to kiss the two Islanders she finds the fittest. After keeping her cards close to her chest, who will she choose?

And when Shaughna is asked to kiss the Islander with the biggest game plan, could her choice ruffle some feathers?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One