ON TONIGHT'S Love Island Mike and Leanne are whisked off on their first date outside of the Villa. And with a tease that it’ll be time to get ‘hands on’, they soon find themselves at a massage parlour.

As the pair massage each other, talk turns to how things are going for them.

Mike admits: “For me, getting to know someone, I’m always thinking possibly long-term. Eventually I’m going to think, is it going to go somewhere?”

Leanne says: “I’ve probably got to start thinking more long-term. You are very kind, understanding… I feel like I see potential.”

When they return to the villa, the Islanders want to know all of the details and whether love could truly be on the cards for this pair.

IT’S BOYS VS GIRLS IN ‘DIRTY DANCERS’ CHALLENGE

For the Islanders it’s time to dust off their dancing shoes and bring out their sassiest moves in tonight’s ‘Dirty Dancers’ challenge.

Hooked up to heart rate monitors, the Islanders compete in a dance-off to see who gets whose heart rate going the most.

And the fancy dress box has been well and truly rummaged, with the boys’ outfits ranging from lifeguard to cupid via a doctor. While the girls stunned in everything from angel outfits to sailors via a ringmaster.

It’s a tense wait as the Islanders wait to find out the results. Will Sophie’s heart have been raised by Connor, Connagh or another islander altogether? Will Callum’s have been raised for Shaughna, Leanne’s for Mike, Finn’s for Paige?

But there’s a twist in store as a new bombshell, Rebecca, arrives to give the lads one last dance… how will that affect the outcome?