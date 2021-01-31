Limerick's Geraldines AFC awarded prestigious FAI Club Mark

LIMERICK club Geraldines AFC is this week celebrating being awarded the prestigious FAI Club Mark award.

Geraldines AFC are the first club in Limerick City and the LDSL to be awarded this accolade.

The FAI Club Mark is an award for grassroots clubs based on best practice in their governance, management, and administration.

Well organised clubs with strong structures and volunteers are best placed to promote football and develop players. More than ever, it is essential that every club is well organised in all areas of club management.

The FAI has a key role to play in facilitating club development by identifying and promoting best practice and providing the necessary guidance to empower clubs. Clubs are the foundation of all football activity in this country. We must ensure this foundation is strong and secure to build on the success of the game.

The FAI Club Mark is an award based on best practice in the governance, management, and administration of a football club. Clubs start their journey at Entry Level and can progress on to become a 1-star club. Each step challenges the club to implement policies and procedures in line with best practice.

The aim of the FAI Club Mark:

- Establish minimum operating criteria for football clubs

- Provide clubs with a road map to good governance, management, and administration

- Support clubs on their Journey

- Reward clubs for achieving and maintaining high standards

- Provide recognition to clubs for their commitment and achievements

- Increase club’s capacity to operate effectively and grow football in communities throughout Ireland.



Geraldines AFC are the first club in Limerick City and the LDSL to be awarded this award. The award reflects all the handwork that goes on both on and off the pitch.

Geraldines AFC long serving PRO, Turlough McNamara told Limerick Leader Sport that the club are delighted to be the first club in the city to be awarded FAI Club Mark.

Turlough McNamara thanked Jason O Connor (FAI Regional Development Officer) for helping the club prepare and submit the application. Turlough said that any awards like this reflect the link the club has with the wider community, as Geraldines AFC enter their 84th year of football.

McNamara also thanked all those involved in the club who helped prepare the application, as the award honours all the hard work which all club members do. The club are immensely proud of their links with Garryowen and the wider community which they are a part. The club looks forward to building on this award.