'Limited number' of tickets for Sunday's All-Ireland final go on public sale

THE GAA has confirmed a 'limited number' of tickets for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny have gone on public sale.

While tickets, which are like gold-dust, had been distributed to clubs across the country over the past two weeks, a small number of now available to buy via Ticketmaster.

As of 1.30pm this Friday, the website was advising of 'low availability' and tickets only appeared to be available for the Nally Terrace at the Hill 16 end of Croke Park.

Throw in on Sunday is at 3.30pm and a capacity crowd of more than 84,000 is expected as Limerick bid to complete an historic three in-a-row.

A big screen will be in operation at TUS Gaelic Grounds with gates opening at 2pm on Sunday.

There will be live TV coverage of Sunday's final on RTÉ One and Sky Sports Arena while there will be live radio coverage on RTÉ Radio 1 and Live 95.