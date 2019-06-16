Warning of traffic delays for hurling fans heading to Limerick-Tipperary match

HURLING fans heading to Semple Stadium for the Limerick-Tipperary clash this Sunday have been warned of traffic delays en route to Thurles.

In an alert, AA Roadwatch said: "It’s very slow now from the M7 northbound onto the Nenagh/Thurles Rd (R498) heading towards Thurles, with a stop/go system in place on this stretch."

It said that this particularly adding delays to those attending the Munster Senior and Minor Hurling Championship clash.

"You're best advised to exit at J22 Roscrea on the M7 and head to Thurles via Templemore," AA Roadwatch has advised.

The minor match kicks off at 12 noon while the All-Ireland champs start at 2pm.