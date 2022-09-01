Search

01 Sept 2022

Harrington in no rush to make any definitive future plans for Magical Lagoon

01 Sept 2022 11:59 AM

Jessica Harrington has Magical Lagoon in good order following her run in the Yorkshire Oaks during the Ebor Festival, but is in no rush to make any definitive future plans.

The daughter of Galileo took advantage of last-minute transport issues for Emily Upjohn when scooping Classic honours in the Irish Oaks, using every ounce of her willing attitude to hold off Aidan O’Brien’s Toy.

That put the filly in line to meet her elders in the Yorkshire Oaks and she was sent off at 8-1 in search of further Group One success on the Knavesmire. 

Having taken up pace-setting duties at the head of affairs, Magical Lagoon wilted in the straight once the tempo was turned up a notch and she was unable to land a blow, finishing fifth.

Despite her trip to Yorkshire not going to plan, she has come out of the race fine with Harrington saying: “She’s great, very good, I’ve been very happy with her.”

Options for the three-year-old involve a trip to Paris on Arc Trials Day for the Prix Vermeille (September 11), while she could also return to the scene of her Royal Ascot triumph in the Ribblesdale Stakes and contest the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on October 15.

When asked about future running plans, Harrington said: “Nothing yet (has been decided), she’s in the Prix Vermeille and the one at the end of the year at Ascot, the fillies mile-and-a-half race, we’ll just wait and see.”

