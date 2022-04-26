PUNCHESTOWN RESULTS: Did your horse win on Day 1 (Tuesday) of Punchestown 2022?
See all the results from Punchestown's eight-race card on Tuesday, April 26, below:
3.40 - Howden Insurance Brokers Mares Novice Hurdle (Listed)
1st Party Central 9/4
2nd Instit 10/1
3rd Brides Hill 10/1
4.15 - Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle
1st Mighty Potter 20/1
2nd Gatsby Grey 100/1
3rd Sir Gerhard 4/7
4.50 - Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle
1st Felix Desjy 11/1
2nd Farout 17/2
3rd Tax For Max 12/1
5.25 - William Hill Champion Chase
1st Energumene 4/7
2nd Chacun Pour Soi 5/2
3rd Envoi Allen 11/1
6.00 - Goffs Land Rover Bumper
1st Absolute Notions 25/1
2nd Miss Agusta 16/1
3rd Nucky Johnson 14/1
6.35 - Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase
1st Capadanno 11/4
2nd Lifetime Ambition 12/1
3rd Fury Road 15/2
7.10 - Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase For The Ladies Perpetual Cup
1st Vital Island 7/2
2nd Good Bye Sam 7/4
3rd Tech Talk 16/1
7.45 - Mick The Tent Flat Race
1st Lisnagar Fortune 11/4
2nd Vadsa Queen 9/2
3rd Firm Footings 11/4
