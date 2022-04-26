Search

27 Apr 2022

PUNCHESTOWN RESULTS: Did your horse win on Day 1 (Tuesday) of Punchestown 2022?

PUNCHESTOWN RESULTS: Did your horse win on Day 1 (Tuesday) of Punchestown 2022?

PUNCHESTOWN RESULTS: Did your horse win on Day 1 (Tuesday) of Punchestown 2022?

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

26 Apr 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

See all the results from Punchestown's eight-race card on Tuesday, April 26, below:

3.40 - Howden Insurance Brokers Mares Novice Hurdle (Listed)

1st Party Central 9/4

2nd Instit 10/1

3rd Brides Hill 10/1

4.15 - Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle

1st Mighty Potter 20/1

2nd Gatsby Grey 100/1

3rd Sir Gerhard 4/7

4.50 - Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle

1st Felix Desjy 11/1

2nd Farout 17/2

3rd Tax For Max 12/1

5.25 - William Hill Champion Chase

1st Energumene 4/7

2nd Chacun Pour Soi 5/2

3rd Envoi Allen 11/1

6.00 - Goffs Land Rover Bumper

1st Absolute Notions 25/1

2nd Miss Agusta 16/1

3rd Nucky Johnson 14/1

6.35 - Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase

1st Capadanno 11/4

2nd Lifetime Ambition 12/1

3rd Fury Road 15/2

7.10 - Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase For The Ladies Perpetual Cup

1st Vital Island 7/2

2nd Good Bye Sam 7/4

3rd Tech Talk 16/1

7.45 - Mick The Tent Flat Race

1st Lisnagar Fortune 11/4

2nd Vadsa Queen 9/2

3rd Firm Footings 11/4

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media