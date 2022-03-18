Search

20 Mar 2022

JP McManus' Elimay continues domination for Mullins

JP McManus' Elimay continues domination for Mullins

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Mar 2022 10:29 PM

Elimay gave trainer Willie Mullins his 10th winner at this year’s Cheltenham Festival to complete a fantastic five-timer on the day in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase.

Runner-up 12 months ago, Elimay got up in the closing stages under Mark Walsh in the colours JP McManus.

Zambella cut out the running from Maid O’Malley, but the raced changed complexion in the straight.

There were four horses in with a winning chance at the last with Elimay (9-4) proving the stronger up the hill to score by half a length from Pink Legend. Scarlet And Dove was a nose away in third place.

Assistant trainer David Casey, giving his boss a rare race off press duties, said: “I thought we had lots of good chances and the horses have run brilliant all week.

“Everybody knows racing isn’t easy, we lost Brandy Love on the morning of her race, so it’s great for the team at home when it goes well.

“Elimay isn’t big but she’s really tough and stays really well. She didn’t help Mark much, but she is small.

“It was just her toughness that did it for her in the end.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media