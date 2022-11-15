Limerick brothers convicted of public order charges following dispute at graveyard

TWO BROTHERS who verbally abused a woman and her son at a graveside following a month’s mind Mass, have been convicted of Public Order charges.

The female victim was a partner of Kilmallock man Austin Ward who had passed away a couple of weeks earlier, the local court heard.

David Ward, aged 36, of Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock and Christopher Ward, aged 45, of Sycamore Drive, Bruff pleaded not guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Ballingaddy Cemetery, Kilmallock.

Garda William Tobin said he attended an address at Gotoon, Kilmallock on April 30, 2022.

“I met with David and Christopher Ward who were outside the front gate. They were aggressive and irate with gardai. They then left,” said Garda Tobin, who spoke to the woman who was on the other side of the gate.

The garda said she told him she was living here. “She said the men were verbally abusive at her partner’s month’s mind Mass at Ballingaddy cemetery earlier that evening,” he told the court.

The garda said the woman told him that David Ward said to her: “I just ran (named person) out of the yard. She is not welcome and neither are you.”

While Christopher Ward said to her son: “Get the f*** out of my father’s yard - you understand that.”

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for David and Christopher Ward, said there was a background to the incident which relates to the victim who is living in Gotoon.

In relation to the property at Gotoon, Kilmallock, Mr O’Donnell said it has been the Wards’ address for “many, many years”.

He then asked Garda Tobin what was contained in the yard.

“A mobile home,” said Garda Tobin.

“Who owns the mobile home?” asked Mr O’Donnell.

“Austin Ward,” replied Garda Tobin.

The first witness in the case was the female complainant. Inspector Gearoid Thompson, prosecuting for the State, asked how did the Wards make her feel?

“Terrified. I was very friendly with those people,” said the victim.

Mr O’Donnell put it to her that there were other issues going on.

“You claim you own the property (in Gotoon),” he said.

Judge Patricia Harney interjected stating that equity proceedings should be heard in equity court.

Mr O’Donnell put it to the witness that his clients accepted that words were exchanged in the cemetery regarding not entering the property but that they were “not threatening in any fashion”.

The victim denied this.

“Your presence was not welcome,” said Mr O’Donnell.

“At my partner’s grave?” replied the woman.

Her son then took the stand and said Christopher Ward pointed his finger at him and screamed into his face in the cemetery to “get the f*** out of my father’s yard”.

The witness said he was "shaking with fear" before adding that the defendants “looked demonic” and were “frothing” at the mouth.

Mr O’Donnell argued this evidence wasn’t contained in his garda statement. Insp Thompson said the man was giving direct evidence.

The solicitor then submitted to Judge Harney that the case against David and Christopher Ward should be struck out.

“They said in simple terms to get out of the property - they didn’t go beyond that. There was an exchange of words but it falls short of the threshold of threatening, abusive, insulting behaviour,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Insp Thompson said the two witnesses gave very clear evidence and he submitted it met the necessary threshold.

Judge Harney said she had listened very carefully to the evidence and accepted the sworn evidence of the woman and her son in relation to what they claimed David and Christopher Ward said in Ballingaddy cemetery.

The judge noted that the son was “shaking in the witness box” and was “quite clearly absolutely terrified. She proceeded to convict David and Christopher Ward of the charge before the court.

Insp Thompson said Christopher Ward has three previous convictions while David Ward has 47 including for public order, assault, possession of drugs and for sale or supply, dangerous driving and obstructing a garda.

In mitigation, Mr O’Donnell said Christopher Ward has two young children, is off alchohol, is off drugs and is not working. In relation to David Ward, the solicitor said there are a number of previous convictions but the last one was in 2018 and the more serious ones go back in time.

“He is a father of four and doesn’t work either,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Harney said David Ward is a man with a “violent propensity”.

“These are very serious matters. Equity matters should stay in equity court and people should not take the law into their own hands,” said Judge Harney, who handed down a one month suspended prison sentence on David Ward.

Christopher Ward was required to enter a probation bond for 12 months.

Judge Harney ordered both brothers to have no contact with the complainant or her son and stay away from the address at Gotoon, Kilmallock.