14 Nov 2022

In Pictures: High-performance students honoured at special awards ceremony in Limerick

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin - PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

14 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

A SPECIAL awards ceremony focusing on high-performance students at the Faculty of Business and Humanities in TUS was described as "a resounding success."

The ceremony, which was held in Limerick, having been broadcast virtually throughout the Covid pandemic, marked the first in person celebration between business sponsors and students studying across the department.

“We had a wide range of students across the faculty, international and local, receiving awards on the night,” Mr Donnacha McNamara, Dean of Business and Humanities at TUS said.

Mr McNamara outlined that the faculty contains over 2,500 students and ranges from courses such as accountancy law to early childhood support, to marketing and chefs.

Each of the courses were represented on the night.

Speaking at the event, Chair of the TUS Governing Body Josephine Feehily acknowledged the unprecedented challenges that the class of 2022 faced and overcame during the pandemic.

“The character you have shown and the knowledge you have acquired will help to propel you not just in your careers but in your lives.  

“You have shown the qualities to meet the challenges of our world and I hope we have helped you to gain the wisdom to use your talent well,” she said.

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said the new graduates had seen more change over the course of their studies than students had seen for previous generations.

He also reflected on what might have been lost during the pandemic, including “our relationship with society as a whole”. 

“The skills of interaction and the experience of social mores that were denied to you for so long must be developed and redeveloped to match the incredible strength you have shown. 

“You must not become an avatar of yourself,” he told graduates at the awards night.

