ESB confirms 'rare fault' caused fire on electrical wires

ESB wires on fire on Henry Street I PICTURE: Dr Paul O'Brien
ESB NETWORKS has confirmed that a fire on electrical wires in Limerick city was caused by "a low voltage connection" failing.
A section of Henry Street was cordoned off on Sunday evening as Limerick Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the incident.
Mary Immaculate College lecturer and Limerick Leader columnist, Dr Paul O'Brien came upon the scene and photographer the fire and smoke.
An ESB spokesperson said the connection failure caused "some electrical arcing as a result of overheating on the line".
"This type of fault, while rare, occurs occasionally on the electricity network and initial indications are that the fault was caused by some wear and tear on the section of network.
"One customer on Henry Street was left without power as a result and crews worked to restore power as quickly as possible," said the ESB spokesperson.
A member of the public requested Limerick Fire and Rescue Service to attend, who in turn liaised with ESB Networks crews locally.
"We wish to acknowledge their assistance with this fault.
"ESB Networks also takes the opportunity to remind the public to stay safe and stay clear of the electricity network and to report any damage on our emergency number: 1800 372 999," concluded the ESB spokesperson.
Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Frances Foley signing the book of condolence which has been opened at City Hall, Merchant's Quay | PICTURE: Liam Burke
Mick Galwey, Netwatch Brand Ambassador; Colette O’Shea, Francis Foley, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick and Jean Ryan, Community Supports Manager for Limerick, Family Carers Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.