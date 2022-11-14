University of Limerick urged to ‘step up’ to combat illegal parking

COUNCILLORS have called on University of Limerick (UL) to “step up” and provide more parking facilities for students within its landbank.

It comes amid complaints students are parking their cars in an illegal manner in estates around the college.

A video posted online by local Green councillor Sean Hartigan resulted in a number of €80 fines issued.

At the metropolitan meeting, councillors pointed out that UL has significant land resources and could potentially provide spots which would negate the need for students to park off-campus.

Labour councillor Elena Secas, who seconded a motion from Cllr Hartigan which sought a solution, said: “I think UL need to step up. I believe there is plenty of room within the campus to provide more parking and assist with this issue.”

The initial motion from Cllr Hartigan was also supported by Cllrs Sarah Kiely, Fine Gael, Elisa O’Donovan, Social Democrats, and Joe Pond, Fianna Fail.

Already UL offers approximately 3,000 car parking spaces, and Limerick Live understands there are no immediate plans to add to these on campus.

In response to the council motion, director of service Hugh McGrath acknowledged there have been instances of “careless and illegal parking" which “impedes pedestrian access and damages footpaths” in the vicinity of the college.

He said council will liaise with UL’s student community engagement officer and try to increase the general awareness.

A spokesperson for UL added it’s Castletroy campus is designated as “smarter travel”.

“With the support of Limerick Smarter Travel, the university is committed to the promotion of sustainable modes of travel. The campus is well served by cycling facilities and UL welcomes the recent news that Limerick City and County Council is to create a more comprehensive Active Travel cycle and walking network for Limerick which will increase connectivity to UL.”