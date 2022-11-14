Limerick council examining proposal to roll out'1.5-bed' housing units

LIMERICK City and County Council has said that it plans to stop constructing one-bedroom apartments, and that instead new 1.5-bed units could be introduced.

Elected representatives in Newcastle West questioned the purpose of the local authority building one-bedroom apartments within the county at the latest Municipal District meeting.

“We had a previous discussion about building one-bed units. If you house someone in one of these units, then at some stage they may need more space,” Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Collins (FF) said.

He asked council officials who were delivering a housing update for the area if they have had any discussion on one-bed units, describing them as “a waste of money.”

Mayor of Limerick Francis Foley (FF) echoed his party colleague’s sentiment and also questioned the viability of one-bedroom apartments in the district.

A council official said: “What we are looking to do is a 1.5-bed, which includes a bedroom with some additional space. It’s not technically a two-bedroom unit.”

The official also indicated that they are working with the Department of Housing on a compromise, who they said weren’t as keen.

Councillors welcomed the possibility of a new 1.5-bed unit, expressing that it could benefit those who would require in-house care in Limerick when elderly or sick.