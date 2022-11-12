Limerick motorist guilty of careless driving ‘couldn’t explain what happened’

A MOTORIST before Newcastle West Court for careless driving “couldn’t explain what happened”.

John Paul Geoghegan, aged 26, of Oak Crescent, Gortboy, Newcastle West, pleaded guilty to the offence before the local court.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson said gardai attended at a three vehicle collision at Shanid, Shanagolden shortly after noon on December 23, 2020.

“It occurred just outside Shanagolden. Gardai spoke to Mr Geoghegan who said he ‘lost control of the vehicle’. Three out of the four persons involved received injuries. Some went to hospital but I don’t believe there were serious injuries,” said Insp Thompson, who added that the road surface was dry.

Newcastle West Court heard that the defendant has previous convictions for speeding and no insurance.

Rossa McMahon, solicitor for Mr Geoghegan, said it occurred just before Christmas in 2020.

“He admitted he was driving. He couldn’t explain what happened. He is a young man, self employed.

“He is the father of a child in the last number of months. He is working, doing his best and there was insurance,” said Mr McMahon.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican convicted and fined Mr Geoghegan €400.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.