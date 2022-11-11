Youths charged over robbery incidents in Limerick city

Two males have been charged by investigating gardai
TWO youths who were arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Limerick city last weekend have been charged by investigating gardai.
The pair, who are aged in their teens, are expected to appear before a special court sitting in Ennis, County Clare later this Friday.
The robberies both occurred last Sunday, November 6, and the suspects were arrested on Thursday morning.
They were detained and questioned at Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have now been charged.
"The two male youths in their teens arrested on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in connection with a number of robberies that occurred in November 2022 in the Limerick city area have been charged. They are both expected to appear before Ennis District Court at 11am on Friday, November 11, 2022," read a brief statement issued by the Garda Press Office.
