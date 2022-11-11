Garda warning after fraudsters withdraw large sum of cash from Limerick man's bank account

GARDAI are again urging members of the public to be vigilant with their financial information given the number of scams that are currently on the go.

A number of people in Limerick have been targeted by fraudsters in recent weeks including one man who had several thousand euro withdrawn from his bank account.

"The man, in his early fifties, from Mungret received a text message to his phone which he believed was his bank; unfortunately he clicked on the link. He then received a phone call from who he believed was his bank, advising him that

there had been a number of fraudulent transactions on his bank account," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the injured party then followed the instructions provided to him.

"He was informed that this would ensure that his bank account would be secure and the fraudulent transactions (would be) cancelled. He thought nothing more of it until two days later when he checked his account and discovered that over €8,000 had been withdrawn," said Sgt Leetch.

The garda advice is not to click on any link unless you know exactly who sent the link.

"I understand that scammers are getting better at technology, they can even interrupt a thread of emails or texts from your bank so that it really does look like this is a genuine bank communication. I believe that we need to get into the habit of pausing, check and double check that this communication is legitimate and ask a trusted friend or family member for

advice," said Sgt Leetch.