Obituary: Two Elizabeths laid to rest on the same day - both queens

ELIZABETH McNamara (nee O’Connell), or affectionately known as Liz, was born on June 14, 1949 - the eldest of the O’Connell family of Pallasgreen and what an inspiration she was to them.

She was the first born of seven boys and four girls. Families tended to be large in those days and by the time Ireland’s first surviving quads came along in 1965, there was a bit of a headache for her mother and father.

Liz was 16 when they arrived and saw the only possible thing to do was to leave school and help out her mother at home. This was a trait of humanity which carried her through her wonderful life - always helping others.

She was a great support to her mother and was always by her side. I am proud and I speak for the rest of my family when I say what an amazing person she was. She took so much pressure off the rest of my siblings as we were more than a handful, and at ease she reared us.

In 1971, she married the love of her life Christy McNamara, from Castleconnell, and created a wonderful bond. You could say they were joined at the hip. Christy a very unassuming gentleman, quietly spoken and a gentle soul. Liz and Christy had the strongest bond, a bond after fifty one years of marriage that never faltered.

Shortly before her passing she was able to say that she had an amazing life and a husband she could talk to and a family she dearly loved.

Growing up in Pallasgreen I always looked up to her, she had this motherly presence plus being my big sister - she was like the matriarch of the family. When she would arrive at home and the car pulled up outside the gate there was a sense of excitement - even for my mother even though she might not admit it - but it was like royalty coming to the house. She had this elegance and charm about her and, of course, never came empty handed.

She was so generous and thoughtful every Christmas. We would receive Christmas cards from her and Christy including last Christmas.

When the news broke about her illness just before her 50th wedding anniversary it was such a shock to all of us and especially to her family. But one thing about Liz is that she never complained. She didn’t want the doctors and nurses fussing over her, typical Liz putting everyone else before herself.

She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister who never asked for anything but gave everything. She loved all her children and grandchildren equally - no one was ever left out. She was thoughtful, consistent and loyal. Her love was unwavering and unconditional. Jennifer, Debbie, Noel and Margaret you can be so proud that she was your mother and an amazing human being.

She loved family gatherings, she was the queen of hosting and every second Wednesday she would have all her family around her and those evenings became known as the “Tea Nights”. She was a brilliant cook and everything produced was excellent. Many plans were made around the table including engagement announcements, wedding plans, birthdays, newborns introduced, and in the middle of it all was Liz conducting the family orchestra, where life begins and love never ends.

Outside of her family she adored her Saturday nights in the Claughaun Club where she treasured her time amongst her friends. She even had her favourite spot beside the window where the news flowed, as well as dancing gracefully across the floor. Covid didn’t stop her and neither did her cancer.

Her weekly nights in her Covid bubble with her daughter Margaret, son Noel and their loved ones were filled with laughter in difficult times. She has left a lasting impression on everyone she touched. She was a lady, she was gifted and an exceptional human being.

A few weeks before her passing we gathered in her house on a lovely balmy evening. Sitting outside surrounded by her beloved flowers, she still made a fuss over the table, had we enough to eat, wanted extra candles, all in her frail state and in some discomfort. She loved that evening and there was a kind of sentiment about it, I think secretly she planned it to say goodbye.

She will always be remembered for her warmth and generosity, her commitment to humanity as a group and as individuals, her brilliance and unflagging optimism, and her great big grandmother’s heart. She set an example of courage and compassion that inspired everyone who knew her.

Liz was laid to rest the same day as Queen Elizabeth II but to you Liz, you are our Queen. May you rest in peace and prepare a lavish banquet for all peoples in the Kingdom of God.

Obituary written by Ger & Jennifer