No 91 Sheelin Road comes in excellent turnkey condition
THIS stunning, newly refurbished home is located in a popular residential neighbourhood on the northside of Limerick city close to the Ennis Road.
The three-bedroom semi-detached house has been stylishly refurbished and combines appealing contemporary shades and dashes of vibrant colour with the striking front door being an example.
The accommodation is bright and spacious comprising a high quality fitted kitchen /dining room having island combined with dining table and French doors opening onto the fantastic private rear garden, living room to the front, utility and downstairs wc.
Upstairs, you will find a bathroom and three bedrooms with the main bedroom featuring wall to wall Sliderobes.
The house is only a short stroll from many local amenities including excellent primary and secondary schools, TUS Moylish, Thomond Park, Jetland Shopping Centre and many more.
For further information and viewing arrangements contact Briain Considine at Rooneys.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 91 Sheelin Road, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin
Description: Three-bedroom, two bath semi-detached home
Price: €265,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Briain Considine on (061) 413511
