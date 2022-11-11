Number 44 Heather Grove is located in a hugely popular residential area and is a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers
ROONEY Auctioneers are pleased to present this attractive theree-bedroom semi-detached home which is located in the popular estate Glencairin in Dooradoyle.
Number 44 Heather Grove is superbly located being close to all local amenities such as Crescent Shopping Centre, University Hospital Limerick, Raheen Business Park, Mungret Park, a number of primary and secondary schools and the M7/M20 motorways via the Shannon tunnel and the N18.
Dooradoyle is situated in the suburbs of Limerick city and is approximately 5km from Limerick city centre.
This property consists of a bright entrance hall, livingroom, open plan, kitchen/diningroom. Upstairs consists of the main bathroom and three bedrooms, the main having en-suite bathroom.
Viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 44 Heather Grove, Glencairin, Dooradoyle
Description: Three bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €265,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on (061) 413511
*SPONSORED CONTENT
