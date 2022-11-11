A €6bn region: Limerick Chamber provides helicopter view of investments in Mid-West

THE LIMERICK Chamber has opened a new giving detailed information on €6bn worth of investments across the region.

The Strategic Development Pipeline database outlines large scale projects which are committed to or under-way in the Mid-West.

It reveals 39 major projects, with information on each of these broken down into phases from preliminary design, planning application, ground and enabling works all the way through to construction and completion.

Curated by the Chamber, it's free to access and is available from the web site of the largest business representative group in the region.

The Strategic Development Pipeline shows what stage each project currently is at, what phases have been complete and what phases are yet to come.

Today we launched the Strategic Development Pipeline Mid-West on our website.



The SDP is a Limerick Chamber-led initiative to monitor and showcase the implementation of strategic developments across the Mid-West.



Explore the development projects now https://t.co/FG66tzDFYq pic.twitter.com/dc79Ysmc2x — Limerick Chamber (@LimerickChamber) November 10, 2022

It was completed with significant collaboration and buy in from project owners, the organisations who are responsible for a combined estimated investment of €6 Billion in the Mid-West and is a first of its kind for Ireland.

Chamber president Donal Cantillon, a director with Focus Capital said: "The genesis of the strategic development pipeline came from a finding in the Future Development of Limerick City report which was commissioned by Limerick Chamber in 2021. The commissioning of the report was driven by a sense of urgency that the business community, through Limerick Chamber, should take responsibility and play a lead role in protecting and enhancing the future of Limerick city. The report recommended that a public dashboard be commissioned for displaying and tracking of key capital projects to provide increased transparency and timelines around commenced and announced developments."

Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan added: "The progress of key strategic projects across the region is of critical interest to businesses, investors and individuals - in fact it is one of the most frequent topics that I get asked about. Members have an expectation that these significant investments in our area will bring positive benefits to their businesses. Limerick Chamber decided to allocate significant resources in delivering this database. We aim to provide a holistic overview of the direction of travel for the region, and crucially to pinpoint where we are on that journey."

"Limerick Chamber wants the pipeline to give confidence to investors and individuals in choosing the region as home for their businesses and families," she concluded.

Seán Golden, the chief economist and policy director at the Chamber said: "It isn’t easy getting a project of this scope and size off the ground. But there was significant collaboration across the public and private sectors to bring this project to fruition. It was driven, by all parties, by a sense of urgency to outline all the great work underway in the Mid-West. This project is a first of its kind for Ireland and is something that works well in Antwerp, Arhaus and Bristol – now the Mid-West. The project will help to identify priority projects for the Mid-West, especially through the lens of Project Ireland 2040 and the additional population targets allocated for the Mid-West and it will also help to identify any potential infrastructure gaps that we need to support this population increase. Ultimately it will help us to identify projects and their timelines and increase accountability around delivery of public projects while also including the vast privately driven investment underway across the region”