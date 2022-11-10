Limerick motorists warned over spike in thefts of catalytic converters

GARDAI are warning car-owners in Limerick of a significant increase in the number thefts of catalytic converters in recent weeks.

Motorists who own Toyota Auris or Toyota Prius cars are being urged to be particularly vigilant as the these models are being specifically targeted.

"Three catalytic converters were taken from cars which parked in Dooradoyle Park and all three were Toyota Prius. Two more Toyota Prius cars had catalytic converters taken from them while parked one on the Dublin Road in Limerick city and one in the

Annacotty area," warned divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The spike in thefts is because some of the precious metals used to manufacture catalytic converters are very valuable and, therefore, attractive to thieves.

"If you do own a Toyota Prius or a Toyota Auris car, you must take extra lengths to protect your car. Ideally park it in a garage but at least park it in your drive way or as close as possible to your home," she added.

The garda advice is to park your car very close to a wall as the car has to be raised to remove a catalytic converter.

"This will make it difficult for the criminal. Also, park the car under outside lights and make sure your car is alarmed," added Sgt Leetch.