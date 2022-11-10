ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to introduce to the market this splendid four-bedroom detached home located in the highly sought-after neighbourhood of Ashbrook.

Number 44 is just off the Ennis Road in Limerick city and has bright and airy living accommodation. First-time buyers and anyone looking to trade up will have the opportunity to purchase a substantial detached home.

The property boasts generously sized living accommodation, a beautiful private rear landscaped garden and also benefits from being within strolling distance of a host of amenities which includes, Northtown Shopping Centre, JFK National School, Villiers Secondary School and The Jetland Shopping Centre.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hallway with guest wc, large open plan livingroom/lounge, sun room, fully fitted kitchen, family room / office, utility room, four bedrooms and main bathroom.

The garden is very private to the rear and the property has a large driveway to the front of the property for parking.

The design and layout of the house is absolutely perfect for modern family living and ensures that both adults and children have adequate space to enjoy the house together.

Viewing is highly recommended

AT A GLANCE

Location: 44 Ashbrook, Ennis Road

Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home

Price: €430,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT