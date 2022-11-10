ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to introduce to the market this splendid four-bedroom detached home located in the highly sought-after neighbourhood of Ashbrook.
Number 44 is just off the Ennis Road in Limerick city and has bright and airy living accommodation. First-time buyers and anyone looking to trade up will have the opportunity to purchase a substantial detached home.
The property boasts generously sized living accommodation, a beautiful private rear landscaped garden and also benefits from being within strolling distance of a host of amenities which includes, Northtown Shopping Centre, JFK National School, Villiers Secondary School and The Jetland Shopping Centre.
The accommodation consists of an entrance hallway with guest wc, large open plan livingroom/lounge, sun room, fully fitted kitchen, family room / office, utility room, four bedrooms and main bathroom.
The garden is very private to the rear and the property has a large driveway to the front of the property for parking.
The design and layout of the house is absolutely perfect for modern family living and ensures that both adults and children have adequate space to enjoy the house together.
Viewing is highly recommended
AT A GLANCE
Location: 44 Ashbrook, Ennis Road
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €430,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Chief Superintendent Derek Smart met with local councillors in Newcastle West last Friday | FILE PHOTO
Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Frances Foley, supporting the efforts of Regeneron staff during a clean-up at John's Square
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.