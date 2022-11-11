Councillor’s comments over Aughinish decision spark ‘ethics’ complaint

A LIMERICK councillor has been referred to the local authority’s ethics division after he expressed disappointment over a ruling which could deny his local community funding.

Former Mayor, Jim Long, has written to ethics officials at Limerick City and County Council over comments made by his former party colleague, Cllr Adam Teskey.

The Adare/Rathkeale councillor had, at a district meeting, complained that An Bord Pleanála overlooked a recommendation that Rusal – which is planning a major expansion in Aughinish – be asked to make a contribution to a local community fund.

It was these comments which sparked Mr Long into formally contacting council staff responsible for the ethics register.

They will decide whether to escalate the matter to the Standards in Public Office Commission in due course.

In his complaint – seen by Limerick Live – Mr Long questions whether it is appropriate for Cllr Teskey to seek a contribution in this manner.

However, rather than the councillors suggesting that a community fund be put in place, it was actually put forward by local planners.

“Given the scale of the proposed development, the planning authority consider a formal community gain scheme be put in place to provide continued and additional support to the local community and assist the community in becoming more sustainable through the support of positive local initiatives and activities,” read a report from planners to An Bord Pleanála in respect of Rusal's proposed development.

The national planning body rejected this request, which saw complaints in the Adare/Rathkeale district meeting from Cllr Teskey and his area colleague Cllr Kevin Sheahan.

While Cllr Teskey declined to comment, Cllr Sheahan said he considered it a good idea to have Rusal “give consideration to making an annual contribution to a fund which would be distributed within our municipal district to community-based worthy causes and community projects.”

He added: “I would say to Mr Long – resist the temptation to take a cheap swipe at elected representatives for doing their very best for the people who represent them,” the long-serving councillor.