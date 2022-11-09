Limerick man who has ‘run out of road’ jailed for public order offences

A JUDGE said a young man had “run out of road”, before imposing a prison sentence.

Gavin Ryan, aged 24, of The Grove, Pallasgreen pleaded guilty to being intoxicated; threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour under the Public Order Act and failing to appear at a previous court sitting

Inspector Gearoid Thompson said gardai were on patrol in the Brú na nDéise estate in Bruff on May 22, 2022.

“Gardai observed the defendant arguing with a female. They spoke to him and he engaged in abusive behaviour towards gardai. He has 13 previous convictions - six for public order,” said Insp Thompson.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr Ryan, said his client apologises.

“He is 24 and has been idle since school - he got to fifth year. He is not working but is trying to get into construction. He has a lot of time on his hands,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Patricia Harney said “enough is enough”.

“He has run out of road,” said Judge Harney, who made reference to Mr Ryan’s previous convictions for public order offences.

She sentenced Mr Ryan to one week in prison for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and fined him €100 for failing to appear. The intoxication charge was taken into consideration.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.