Student city: Limerick’s third-level population reaches just under 30,000

LATEST figures released show Limerick city’s student population has grown to just under 30,000.

Students studying at the University of Limerick (UL), Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and Mary Immaculate College (MIC) make up the student figures.

A further 15,000 full and part-time students are undertaking post-leaving certificate or further education courses.

According to Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) these figures show the potential that Limerick has to harness the power of students to create a vibrant and busy city from a retail, hospitality and cultural standpoint.

The news comes as a four-week student marketing campaign by LCCC concludes.

The Limerick Student City campaign by LCCC’s Marketing and Communications Department encouraged university students, further education students, apprentices and those undertaking skills-based learning to go out and experience Limerick city like never before.

The campaign, which used #LimerickStudentCity on social media, employed captivating content including Instagram Reels, static imagery and campaign-specific graphics to engage with students.

The campaign welcomed new students to Limerick and encouraged them to explore all that Limerick has to offer off-campus.

Figures for the social campaign were hugely positive with 505,187 total impressions, 122,028 video views and a reach of 377,855 people.

The social and on-campus campaign informed students that there is more to student life than their campus and Limerick city is the perfect place for them to maximise their student experience.

“Staff from the Marketing and Communications team visited the campuses of UL, TUS Moylish, TUS LSAD and MIC in person and created engagement with Limerick.ie and our social channels via an iPad giveaway,” a representative from LCCC said.

The iPad competition was won by Meaghan Gilmartin, who is a third-year Early Childhood Education and Care student at TUS Moylish.

The overall campaign was supported by UL, TUS and MIC’s social media campaigns and also helped to mark the Limerick Open Days on the 20 and 21 October, 2022.