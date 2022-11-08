Search

08 Nov 2022

Community worker named Limerick's 'most inspirational person'

Colin McTaggart, retail operations executive at Gala Retail and Linda Ledger, who was named Limerick’s Most Inspirational Person.

Nick Rabbitts

08 Nov 2022 7:00 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

A COMMUNITY worker from the city's northside is celebrating after being named Limerick's most inspirational person.

Linda Ledger, who runs St Munchin's Community Enterprise Centre in Kileely, was given the prestigious accolade as part of this year's Gala Retail Inspiration Awards in association with Virgin Media.

Established four years ago to celebrate individuals who work to create better communities with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Gala Retail gave awards to people from every county in Ireland, naming county inspirational people who were each gifted €1,000 in Ireland Hotel vouchers.

Linda really impressed the judges for her work in the local community, the firm said.

It highlighted the fact the community centre serves Meals on Wheels for about 350 people and 210 hot lunches for primary school children.

Linda also has an active role in St Lelia’s School, which is host to over 45 Ukrainian refugees.

A place called safe: Ukrainian refugees fleeing horrors of war find a home from home in Limerick

When they first arrived in March, there were no proper facilities and Linda worked to feed them and offered to take them to her own house for showers and to do their laundry. Linda has now ensured that the Ukrainian refugees have all the facilities they need as well as running the community centre. 

From a huge volume of nominations, 26 county heroes were crowned. Noreen Murphy, from Bantry in County Cork, was named as the Overall Inspirational Person of the Year for her services to mental health with the establishment of Lisheen’s House Suicide Prevention Charity.

Gala Retail chief executive Gary Desmond said: "We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations and Linda along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place. Congratulations Linda and all our county heroes!”

