Funeral details announced for Limerick road collision victim

THE FUNERAL of the mum-of-three who lost her life following a road traffic accident in Limerick is to take place on Thursday.

Shock and sadness remains in West Limerick this week following the tragic and untimely passing of Helen Moynihan, who died in a two-car collision last Monday, October 31.

Helen was travelling back from a Halloween Bank Holiday party in the city with her partner Seanie, and their two surviving children Jack, 7 and baby daughter Ayla, who is just 14 months old. The pair had another child, baby Ryan, who is predeceased.

She will be reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home in Newcastle West on Wednesday, November 9, from 5pm until 8pm.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the town the following morning for funeral Mass at 11.30am.

This service will be streamed on the internet for those unable to attend, and a link will follow.

Thereafter, she will be cremated in a private ceremony in Shannon Crematorium.

The family have requested the house remains strictly private, with family flowers only.

If people wish to make a charitable donation, her family have asked for contributions to Féileacáin, a not-for-profit organisation that provides support to anyone affected by the death of a baby during or after pregnancy.

Helen is deeply missed by her beloved partner Seanie, their adored children Jack, Ayla and baby Ryan, predeceased.

She is also survived by parents John and Teresa, brother Alan, sister-in-law Sarah, nieces Grace and Sadie, grandmother Kathy, the King family - Sean, Helena, Leanne, Karyn, Eoin, their partners and children, plus the extended Moynihan, Nelan and King families.

She's also fondly remembered by a wonderful circle of friends, neighbours and work colleagues.

May she rest in peace.