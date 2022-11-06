Search

06 Nov 2022

Obituary: Bill Bourke was a shining star to all in Pallasgreen

Gone but not forgotten: The late Bill Bourke, Pallasgreen

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

06 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

THE MEMORY of Pallasgreen’s Bill Bourke is being celebrated in a way that he would have loved – in song, drama and dance.

The Bill Bourke Perpetual Trophy will go to the winning act at the Pallas Shining Stars Talent Competition on Saturday, November 19.

The driving force behind the night – Ann O’Dwyer – said it is a beautiful piece of sculptured bog oak by Brian Moore. There will also be monetary prizes for the top three acts.

“The competition is open to ages 16 to 100! There is loads of talent in our area. It is a great opportunity to show what talent we have on our doorstep. Any act can apply from rock bands to martial arts to magic,” said Ann.

Pallasgreen was always known for its wonderful Variety Group with a show being staged every year prior to Covid. It was the main source of funding for the young at heart Christmas party, among other deserving charities close to their hearts.

Heritage Council grant helps save 18th century building on Limerick farm

Funds raised from the Pallas Shining Stars Talent Competition will now help finance the Young at Heart Christmas party.

“It is hoped that this competition will help to get the show back on the road with new blood. Grean Drama Productions have taken on the running of this event. We already have some great entries,” said Ann.

However, there is space for a few more entries by clicking here. The deadline is this Monday, November 6.

The late Bill Bourke would have been one of the first to put his name down. Sadly, he passed way in November, 2020 following an illness.

During his all too short life he starred in so many plays and the characters he played would always stand out. His stage presence included roles in Man of La Mancha, Big Maggie, The Little Prince and The Kings of Kilburn High Road.

In all these plays there was a lot of laughter especially during rehearsals where Bill was the caricaturist. But one role stood out for him and that was in the world acclaimed Passion 2014 directed by his good friend Eamonn Harty.

Now, his memory will live on through the Bill Bourke Perpetual Trophy which is sure to be a prized award in Pallasgreen.

Local News

