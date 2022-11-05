Obituary: Limerick man Richard always put farmers first and was even arrested for the cause in 1967

THE LATE Richard (Dick) Bourke, of Ballywire House, Kilross, Galbally, was a stalwart member of Macra na Feirme, NFA now IFA and was involved in all aspects of this organisation from its inauguration in 1955.

Richard, who passed away a year ago on November 5, 2021, joined his local Macra in Mount Bruis in 1954. He became chairman in 1961, and was a member of the All-Ireland winning team in public speaking in 1969.

Shortly after the inauguration of the NFA in January 1955, Richard and his father John were amongst the first members of the Kilross branch. He was invited to stand for the National Council and be elected with TJ Maher in 1966. Later in 1966, the National Protest March to Dublin was organised. The then minister for agriculture declared the NFA was a “pipsqueak organisation”.

This only fueled the enthusiasm to succeed. Richard was one of the farmers who represented South Tipperary; they joined the Cork contingent in Cahir on October 12 1966. In driving wind and rain the two county columns set out on the road to Dublin. Thirty thousand farmers marched to Government Buildings that year.

Against the continued government resistance, a road and bridge blockade and rates strikes were organised in 1966 and 1967 in which Richard played a prominent role. He participated in the farm machinery protest in Cahir on December 1, 1966. On January 9, 1967 he was in Limerick representing Kilross NFA at the national road blockade.

During Richard’s four year tenure as chairperson of South Tipperary IFA, they took the decision alongside the executive not to pay rates. In January 1967 while picketing the rates collection office, Tipperary Town, he was arrested and detained in the local garda station. Being incarcerated for the cause was a source of great pride rather than punishment.

They held their position until their demands were met to their satisfaction and resulted in the abolition of rates for farmers. Richard served ten years on the national council, was also on the national sairy committee and was vice chairperson to Alan Gillis on the animal health committee which was set up by Jim Gibbons, the then minister of agriculture.

Richard was an intensive dairy farmer and had a lifelong passion for farming generally. He was well known in the dairy farming circles. He was a very clear thinking person, independent in the views that he expressed – “farmers came first”.

He was elected to the committee of Kilross Co-Operative in 1965 that merged with Mitchelstown on September 6, 1972 which became today’s Dairygold. He was the longest serving member until his retirement. There he advocated for better price for farmers and a more streamlined co-op. Even in his retirement from the committee he enjoyed attending the annual AGMs to challenge and reinforce co-op governance to management.

Richard is sadly missed by his wife Helen, daughter Ann Marie, sons Richard and Eoin, his extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis De go raibh an anam dilis.