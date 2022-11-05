Search

05 Nov 2022

Newcastle West looks for the double - Excitement builds for reigning Limerick Senior Football champions

Sophie Harte, Emilia Pakarkle, Alana Callaghan and Hannah Noonan excited for the match and (below) Pupils from Scoil Iosaf | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

05 Nov 2022 3:00 PM

THERE IS great excitement in Newcastle West ahead of the Limerick County Senior Football Championship this weekend.

The Magpies will take on Adare in the final for the third time after facing them in 2017 and 2021.

Last year, Adare lost out to Newcastle West in the final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds so they will be even more determined to get ahead this year.

Having beaten Adare 1-8 to 0-5 in the 2021 final, Newcastle West will be doing their best to keep their hands on the title.

Iain Corbett insists no talk in Newcastle West of winning back-to-back Limerick SFC titles

This is Adare's fifth county final in six seasons and they will prove a mighty opponent against the west Limerick side.

However, spirits are high in Newcastle West as they gear up for the big game with the children at Scoil Iosaf getting in on the action.

The all-girls primary school has a number of pupils who are looking forward to the final with siblings and cousins of the girls amongst the players.

Yvonne Lee, a teacher at the school, plays camogie with her local side and both her dad and her uncle have trained the team.

She said: “There is great excitement here. It is great that they are in it for the second year in a row. They won in 2018 but never backed it up, it would be huge for them if they could back it up now.

“The students are looking forward to it. If there is a match on the weekend, then they all talk about it in school the next day.

“It is very exciting for them, they have cousins and siblings playing. They are all really looking forward to it”.

The Limerick County Senior Football Championship Final will take place on Sunday, November 6 at 3pm in Kilmallock.

Local News

