03 Nov 2022

Search operation in Limerick city following river call out

Personnel from Limerick Fire and Rescue responded to the emergency call

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart and David Hurley

03 Nov 2022 9:15 PM

A SEARCH operation was launched along a stretch of the river Shannon in Limerick city this Thursday night after reports were received that a person was seen entering the water.

Various statutory and voluntary agencies responded after the emergency call was received shortly before 7pm.

Rescue 115 - the Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter - was deployed to assist in the search operation which lasted for almost an hour.

A number of boats, including Limerick Fire and Rescue's FireSwift, took to the water during the search while other emergency personnel remained on standby on bridges and along the riverside.

Emergency crews have now been stood down and the incident is being treated as a false alarm.

_______________

If you have been affected by the preceeding story contact: Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie; Aware: 1800 804848; Pieta: 1800 247247, mary@pieta.ie

