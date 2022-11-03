No plans by government to house Ukrainian refugees at Sarsfield Barracks in Limerick

Government identified the use of barracks to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees – but it appears Sarsfield Barracks is not in that number | FILE PHOTO / Adrian Butler
GOVERNMENT is not considering sites for modular housing for Ukrainian refugees in Limerick, Limerick Live can reveal.
Nor is Sarsfield Barracks in Lord Edward Street in the city being looked at as a place to house those displaced from the war in eastern Europe.
Thus far, almost 54,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland this year fleeing the conflict. But just 65 of the 393 beds pledged have been occupied locally.
Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, Kevin McCarthy, the secretary general at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, which is leading the strategy to house Ukrainians, said there will be a total of €593m spend this year on this. And, the spend will increase to around €1bn next year.
The crisis in the accommodation sector has prompted the cabinet to discuss a series of measures, including the use of military barracks, and the erection of fast-build modular accommodation, which is expected to come on stream from January.
While 500 of these homes will be built nationwide – with 200 in the first six months – the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has not identified Limerick in its site selection.
A spokesperson confirmed: “The department is not considering sites for modular housing in Limerick at present.”
In response to a query from Limerick Live from the Department of Defence, a spokesperson stated: “I can confirm that Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick, has not been identified as a location for providing accommodation to Ukrainian refugees.”
Another measure being introduced by government is the doubling of payments to families renting a room in their home out to Ukrainian refugees – from €400 a month to €800 a month.
Figures compiled by the Irish Examiner newspaper revealed that in Limerick, some 393 beds were pledged by members of the public.
However, only 65 of these were occupied as of late last week, and there had been zero inspections.
Limerick Live has contacted the local authority which is administering the scheme, but queries were referred to the International Organisation for Migration, administered in Ireland by the Irish Red Cross.
A further enquiry has been submitted the Irish Red Cross on the take-up of bed offers. A response is awaited.
