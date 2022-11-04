Christmas Unwrapped event in Limerick aims for zero waste

AN EXCITING event centred around reducing stress and waste during the festive period is coming to Limerick.

Christmas Unwrapped will be hosted by RTÉ’s Maura Derrane and Limerick’s own Fiona Hayes, from FH Style Consultancy, who created the event.

The special Christmas event will be held at the Treehouse, Woodlands House Hotel in Adare on Thursday, November 24 - beginning at 7.30pm.

From zero-waste menu planning and easy recipes you can impress your guests with, clever organisational tips for the home, creating your Christmas table scape, and how to plan your Christmas outfits by reusing items from your current wardrobe.

Marie Kondo consultant and professional organiser Vera Keohane will be sharing all her insights and knowledge around keeping the home organised throughout the Christmas season.

Zero waste pioneer chef Orla McAndrew will be doing a live cookery demonstration and sharing her zero-waste philosophy and tips to help us keep the stress levels low in the kitchen.

Donna from the Zipyard Nenagh will share her expert knowledge of tailoring and showcase all existing wardrobe pieces and how we can edit and up-cycle.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.