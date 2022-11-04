OBITUARY: Limerick native devoted his life to education

WARM, heartfelt tributes have been paid following the passing of a proud 92-year-old Limerick man who devoted all of his active life in the service of young people.

Hearts ached across Limerick, Laois and the city of Belfast at the news that Brother David O’Riordan, who was born in the quiet village of Feohanagh in his native Limerick, has gone to his god.

“David never lost his love for Limerick and was a man of the soil up to the end of his life,” said one tribute led by Brother Joe Reid, who spoke for David’s eulogy.

He described his colleague as a “dedicated” and “caring” man who went about his job as a schoolteacher and leader in Glen Road, Belfast in a “most conscientious manner.”

This was made all the more demanding during the civil unrest experienced in Belfast between the 1970s up until the 2000s, Br Reid added, reflecting on the Limerick man’s 50 years spent in the capital city.

David was born in the 1930s, into a County Limerick family of eight siblings.

After joining the De La Salle confreres, David, who went by Br David Edwin, was assigned to St Patrick’s Training School in Belfast, in 1950.

The facility was later moved to a new purpose-built school on the Glen Road, to accommodate children affected by the troubles who were sent through the courts.

He also added that Br David “protected and provided genuine care” for young boys who would have otherwise gone astray in life.

The Feohanagh man, who later became Director of the institution before moving to Castletown, Laois, to take over the Miguel House nursing home, was widely known for his love of horses.

“He had a great passion for horses and delighted in the many successes of the great Irish jockeys and trainers - he even kept a couple of horses himself and eventually gave them away to worthy causes when he could no longer devote the care and attention they required,” Br Reid added.

He spent more than 20 years selflessly addressing the needs and running daily errands for those living in the nursing home.

Br David passed away on October 2, having suffered a stroke six months previous.