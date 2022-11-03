Search

03 Nov 2022

Cup of cheer as old Limerick school pals unite following sporting weekend to remember

Cup of cheer as old Limerick school pals unite following sporting weekend to remember

Cup of cheer: Darragh Ryan, flanked by Na Piarsaigh and Limerick forward Conor Boylan plus the Caherdavin club’s hurling boss Kieran Bermingham

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

03 Nov 2022 9:00 AM

IT WAS a weekend to remember for Na Piarsaigh GAA Club as they won titles in football and hurling.

And one fan in particular had an unforgettable experience.

Twenty-four hours after Na Piarsaigh’s football panel had secured their passage back to the senior tier after beating Dromcollogher-Broadford to the intermediate championship title in Askeaton, the hurlers won their seventh senior county crown after dethroning Kilmallock.

In Pictures: Supporters out in force for Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock Limerick hurling final

Shortly after Na Piarsaigh’s hurlers had lifted the Daly Cup in the Tus Gaelic Grounds, the club’s forward Conor Boylan spotted Darragh Ryan, 25, in the crowd.

The pair had been in the same class together way back in Salesians Infant School, and the senior county star wanted to give his old friend a memorable moment with the trophy.

Taking up the story, the 24-year-old said: “I had spotted Darragh and his dad at the football game on Saturday and could visibly see the joy from both of them after the final whistle, so when I saw them again on Sunday, I wanted to share some of that joy with them – and to have [hurling manager] Kieran there too with the cup was really brilliant.”

He described both Darragh and his father as being “superb” for the way they’ve travelled the “length and breadth of the country” in following club and county.

In Pictures: Na Piarsaigh footballers lead way for hurlers with club championship title win

Asked his memories of their time together in infant school, one thing sticks out.

“What always struck me with Darragh was his smile. No matter what the situation or the circumstances, you could be sure to see his infectious smile across his face, and it couldn’t help but lift your spirits,” Conor recalls.

Sean said Conor seeking out a photo with Darragh has brought “joy and happiness” to their home just off the Ennis Road.

It’s especially pleasing, he said, because his son has not been able to attend as many games as he’d like in the past year due to a mix of Covid restrictions, his Crohn's disease and cerebral palsy which has left him wheelchair-bound.

“We’ll be looking back on that picture for years to come,” he smiled.

For more reaction to Na Piarsaigh’s win, check out LeaderSport

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media