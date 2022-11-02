In Pictures: Hollywood comes to Limerick as city hosts Richard Harris International Film Festival

THERE was plenty of glitz and glamour at Thomond Park for the Richard Harris International Film Festival's red carpet awards show and gala evening.
The event, on Sunday night, was one of the highlights of the festival which saw various events and film screenings take place at venues across the city.
The Man In The Hat won the award for Best Feature Film while Emma Benestan won the Best Director award for her film Hard Shell, Soft Shell.
The Best Actor awards (in a feature film) went to Juliet Landau (A Place Among The Dead) and Ciaran Hind (The Man In The Hat) while Warts and All, directed by Pat Shortt, was named winner in the Best Midwest Short Film category.
