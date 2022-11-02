Attempt made to blackmail Limerick teenager who shared 'intimate' photograph online

GARDAI are investigating an attempt to blackmail a teenage boy from Limerick who shared an 'intimate' photograph with someone he met online.

The extortion attempt was reported to gardai in recent days by the victim's mother.

"The woman, whose aged in her late forties reported to gardai in Henry Street that her seventeen-year-old son had been the victim of an attempted extortion," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"He disclosed to his mother that he had sent an intimate picture of himself to someone who he believed was a girl in America. This American girl was now was demanding money or she would post these pictures to his social media accounts," she added.

In the specific case, no money was paid over which, gardai say, is the correct thing to do as the requests for money would never end if the demand was met.

"All contact with her has stopped and her details have been deleted from the young man’s account. This young man was

fortunate that he could talk to his mother about this blackmail or extortion. Parents, talk to your children and make sure that they know they can come to you if they are in trouble," advised Sgt Leetch.