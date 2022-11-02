Motorists advised of trees falling on roads across Limerick

LIMERICK motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution this Wednesday due to reports of trees falling on roads.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service cleared two trees from the dual carriageway on the Ennis Road, near the Radisson Blu Hotel, at around 2.45pm

The road was closed for a short period as firefighters removed the trees.

Limerick Live also received a report of a tree down on the N21 near the turn-off for Rathkeale at 2pm.

"There was a big tree in the middle of the road. I couldn't see it until the last second as I was in a line of traffic. We all had to go into the hard shoulder to get around it," they said.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place for Ireland until 9pm this Wednesday. While it hasn't been too stormy in Limerick all the recent rain has loosened tree roots and made them more prone to following in windy conditions.