Teenager hospitalised after assault in Limerick pub

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating
THERE was a second man hospitalised following an assault in Limerick city over the October bank holiday weekend.
Limerick Live reported earlier this Tuesday of a man being in a "serious but stable condition" in University Hospital Limerick following an incident in a property on Mallow Street in the early hours of Monday morning.
It has now emerged there was another unrelated assault on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson said gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at a licensed premises in the city centre on Sunday, October 30 at 8.25pm.
"A man in his late teens was injured. He was conveyed to University Hospital for treatment for his injuries. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
Anybody who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400.
