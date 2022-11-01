Planning application for new Limerick housing development due by end of year

A PLANNING application for around 63 new homes in Thomondgate is expected to be lodged before the end of the year.

At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, housing director of service Caroline Curley confirmed an application is in process on a patch of land beside New Road on the city’s northside.

The houses will be in a mix of affordable, social and private homes, while there will also be a public riverside park for the benefit of the city, said Ms Curley, who was answering a question from Labour councillor Conor Sheehan.

First announced in February 2021, the project is being delivered by a consortium consisting of Whitebox Ltd and Cluid Housing, an approved housing body.

The scheme is one of three patches of land due to be transformed by the consortium in the coming years.

Also in line for redevelopment are an area in Hyde Road Park as well as land between Coonagh and Moyross, where a new private hospital is being planned.