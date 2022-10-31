Search

31 Oct 2022

UPDATE: Five taken to hospital following 'serious collision' in Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

31 Oct 2022 7:09 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

FIVE PEOPLE have been hospitalised following a serious road traffic collision which occurred in Limerick this teatime.

Gardai are currently at the scene of the incident which happened on the N21 near Reens Pike in Ardagh at approximately 4.30pm this afternoon.

As a result, the Limerick to Kerry road is currently closed between Rathkeale and Newcastle West with local diversions in place.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that five people have been taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) to be treated for their injuries.

Five units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance services were also dispatched to the scene.

The incident was described by one source as a "serious collision".

Local councillor Adam Teskey, who lives just a short distance away from where the incident took place, has appealed to motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all concerned at this present moment in time. I'd ask people to avoid the road if possible, and use the divergent routes," he said.

