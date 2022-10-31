IN PICTURES: Spook-tacular sights and sounds as Limerick school children dress up for Halloween!

CHILDREN across Limerick have enjoyed a spook-tacular time as Halloween weekend took place.
Among the schools to get into the spirit of things was Kilcolman National School near Ardagh.
Here, there was some scary sights and sounds as children from across the school put on their most ghoulish outfits for the festival.
Check out the pictures here!
A local councillor has claimed students are being left on the side of the road as bus service is ‘oversubscribed’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.