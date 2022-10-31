Met Eireann issues weather update for Limerick and the country

MET Éireann has warned of long spells of rain locally, as its status yellow weather warning for Limerick and the rest of the country kicks in.

The national forecaster said heavy shower falls or longer spells of rain in Munster and across the south and west will become widespread this morning.

Localised flooding and some disruption is warned, with the status yellow alert valid until midnight tonight.

Heavy & possibly thundery outbreaks of rain will occur today with some intense falls across the S especially☔️ Some flooding & disruption is likely ⚠️



Becoming drier in western areas later.



️Highs of 10 to 15°C.



See warnings here⚠️https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/Xz6tYoQvrD October 31, 2022

A status orange rain warning has also been issued for Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford.

Intense rain is expected this afternoon in affected areas and it will lead to some flooding. The alert is valid from 12pm today until 5pm.

Despite the wet Halloween Bank Holiday, things should begin to return to normal tomorrow, with sunny spells expected here.

