30 Oct 2022

Long traffic delays near Limerick Tunnel due to car fire

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service at the scene I PICTURES: David Hayes

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

30 Oct 2022 4:31 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

MOTORISTS travelling northbound through the Limerick Tunnel experienced long traffic delays this Sunday afternoon.

Traffic ground to a standstill due to a car fire on the M18 / N18 between Junction 3 Coonagh and Junction 4 Cratloemoyle (North).

According to an eye witness, the fire occurred in a people carrier and it was "burnt out". It is not known at this time if the occupants suffered any injuries.

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and gardai rushed to the scene.

Delays were magnified by an increase in the regular Sunday afternoon traffic due to Kilmallock supporters heading to the county final against Na Piarsaigh.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) report the incident has now been cleared.

