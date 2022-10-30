Bone-chilling Halloween Status Yellow rain warning for Limerick

UMBRELLAS will be as necessary as Halloween costumes for trick or treating in Limerick on Monday as Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow rain warning.
The update, which covers the whole country, was issued by the weather forecaster this Sunday morning at 10.45am.
"Heavy rain on Monday (Halloween) will lead to localised flooding and some disruption," say Met Eireann.
The Status Yellow rain warning is valid from 6am on Monday to midnight.
The unsettled weather, albeit with some reprieves at times, is expected to continue during the week into next weekend.
